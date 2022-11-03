5 memorable Florida State wins versus Miami

As Florida State and Miami prepare to clash again Saturday for the 67th meeting between these storied programs, WPTV.com takes a look back at some of the most memorable — or forgettable, depending on allegiance — games in the history of the rivalry.

Here are five unforgettable Florida State victories.

Shutout in Tallahassee

No. 4 Florida State (3-0) 47, Miami (1-3) 0

Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Oct. 4, 1997

Alan Byrd/AP Miami kicker Andy Crosland is taken down by Florida State's Shawn McCorkel (37) and Deon Humphrey (21), setting up a second quarter FSU score as the Seminoles steamrolled the Hurricanes 47-0, Saturday, Oct. 4, 1997, in Tallahassee, Fla.

In the midst of scholarship reductions for NCAA rules violations, the Miami Hurricanes were handed their most lopsided defeat since 1944.

Florida State took advantage of the hobbled Hurricanes, holding Miami to minus-33 rushing yards in the 47-0 rout. The Seminoles led 23-0 at halftime.

FSU quarterback Thad Busby completed 20 of 31 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns before being pulled in the third quarter. Dan Kendra finished the game, completing 2 of 6 passes for 18 yards.

Miami starting quarterback Ryan Clement and backup Scott Covington combined for 164 passing yards and three interceptions and were sacked three times.

Dee Feaster, Travis Minor and Lamarr Glenn each scored rushing touchdowns for the Seminoles.

Miami muff ends 6-game losing streak

No. 14 Florida State Seminoles, No. 9 Miami Hurricanes

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Sept. 5, 2005

Phil Coale/AP Miami quarterback Kyle Wright is sacked in the second quarter by Florida State defensive tackle Andre Fluellen, Monday, Sept. 5, 2005, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida State finally caught a break against Miami.

Both teams were breaking in new quarterbacks — redshirt freshman Drew Weatherford for the Seminoles and sophomore Kyle Wright for the Hurricanes — making their first collegiate starts. It showed, taking nearly nine minutes for either team to complete a pass.

An early interception for the Seminoles set up the first score of the game — a 1-yard plunge from junior fullback James Coleman — and freshman kicker Gary Cismesia made the first field goal of his career from 37 yards out a few minutes later to give FSU a 10-0 lead. Miami cut FSU's lead before halftime when Wright threw a 34-yard touchdown to junior wide receiver Ryan Moore in the second quarter.

Phil Coale/AP Photo Florida State quarterback Drew Weatherford attempts to pass as Miami defensive end Calais Campbell jumps to deflect the pass in the second quarter Monday, Sept. 5, 2005, in Tallahassee, Fla.

FSU sophomore linebacker Lawrence Timmons blocked a Miami punt in the third quarter that gave the Seminoles first-and-goal at the 1-yard line, but it didn't result in any points. After three runs lost 3 yards and a false start pushed FSU back another 5, Cismesia hooked a short field-goal try to the left.

Miami had its own kicking problems, as junior Jon Peattie missed two field-goal attempts. He got another chance late in the fourth quarter after the Hurricanes marched down the field on a 19-play, 81-yard drive to set up a potential game-tying field goal in the closing minutes, but holder Brian Monroe botched the snap. The football bounced off his hands and rolled back into the pile. Miami had no more timeouts and FSU was able to run out the clock to beat the Hurricanes for the first time since 1999.

The 10-7 win ended a six-game skid against the Hurricanes. "Maybe it was just Florida State's time," Miami head coach Larry Coker said after the game.

Final game at Orange Bowl

No. 11 Florida State Seminoles 13, No. 12 Miami Hurricanes 10

Miami Orange Bowl

Sept. 4, 2006

Luis M. Alvarez/AP Florida State defensive back Michael Ray Garvin, center right, celebrates with linebacker Buster Davis and safety Roger Williams after intercepting Miami quarterback Kyle Wright's final pass with 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Sept. 4, 2006, at the Orange Bowl in Miami. The Seminoles defeated Miami 13-10.

The final game in the Orange Bowl between the rivals is likely memorable for Florida State fans and forgettable for Miami fans. The Seminoles trailed Miami 10-3 at halftime but held Miami scoreless in the second half.

Florida State scored the tying touchdown on a 1-yard run by junior fullback Joe Surratt in the fourth quarter and took the lead with a 33-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Gary Cismesia with 8:06 left to play.

Luis M. Alvarez/AP Florida State's Gary Cismesia kicks a 33-yard field goal with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter of football against Miami as Brent Moody holds the ball Monday, Sept. 4, 2006, at the Orange Bowl in Miami. The 11th-ranked Seminoles defeated the No. 12 Hurricanes 13-10.

The Seminoles preserved the win when cornerback Michael Ray Garvin intercepted Miami quarterback Kyle Wright with 29 seconds remaining.

The Hurricanes managed only 17 second-half yards, and their 2 rushing yards on 26 carries was the second-lowest total in school history. That was actually better than FSU, which finished with 1 yard on one less carry.

Nevertheless, FSU fans walked out of the Orange Bowl victorious against the Hurricanes one last time, winning in Miami for the first time since 1998.

'Block at the Rock'

No. 23 Florida State Seminoles (3-2) 20, No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) 19

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Oct. 8, 2016

Wilfredo Lee/AP Florida State defensive end DeMarcus Walker celebrates after blocking an extra point against Miami, Oct. 8, 2016, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Seminoles defeated Miami 20-19.

Miami entered the game unbeaten and ranked 10th in the country. Florida State, meanwhile, was coming off a crushing loss to North Carolina that ended its nation-leading 22-game home winning streak.

The Hurricanes led 13-0 in the first half, but Florida State cut the lead with a 31-yard field goal just before halftime. Miami junior quarterback Brad Kaaya threw an interception in the end zone and lost a molar on a helmet-to-helmet hit in the third quarter as the Seminoles mounted a comeback.

Florida State scored on three consecutive possessions, including a pair of touchdown catches from junior running back Dalvin Cook and senior wide receiver Kermit Whitfield in the third quarter, to take a 20-13 lead.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Florida State running back Dalvin Cook runs past Miami defensive lineman Trent Harris during the first half Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Hurricanes were in position to tie the game after Kaaya connected with senior wide receiver Stacy Coley on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 1:38 remaining, but FSU senior defensive end DeMarcus Walker pushed through the line and blocked Miami kicker Michael Badgley's point-after attempt. The game-sealing play was affectionately coined by fans as the "Block at the Rock."

Walker went on to become the Atlantic Coast Conference defensive player of the year, and his 15 sacks tied for the national lead. FSU's 20-19 win was its seventh in a row against the Hurricanes.

'4th and 14'

Florida State Seminoles (3-6) 31, Miami Hurricanes (5-4) 28

Doak S. Campbell Stadium at Bobby Bowden Field, Tallahassee, Florida

Nov. 13, 2021

Mark Wallheiser/AP Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis scores a 2-point conversion with 25 seconds left for the win against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles defeated Miami 32-28.

The Seminoles led at halftime but had to battle back in the fourth quarter to defeat Miami 31-28, snapping a four-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis completed a fourth-and-14 pass to wide receiver Andrew Parchment with less than a minute remaining to give the Seminoles a fresh set of downs at Miami's 1-yard line and then crossed the end zone two plays later for the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion with 26 seconds left.

Mark Wallheiser/AP Florida State quarterback Travis Jordan scores in the first half of a game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles blew a 20-7 halftime lead and were trailing by eight before Travis took over. Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw four touchdown passes to rally the Hurricanes from a 17-point deficit, including the go-ahead 35-yard pass to Jaylan Knighton that gave Miami a 28-20 lead with 11:04 to play.

Florida State forced three turnovers in the first quarter to take an early 14-0 lead. A 22-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzpatrick extended the lead to 17-0 in the second quarter before Van Dyke found Key'Shawn Smith on a 5-yard pass to get on the scoreboard. Fitzgerald's 27-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter gave the Seminoles a two-score lead at halftime, but the Hurricanes stormed back with 21 unanswered points.

The game ended when Van Dyke attempted to spike the ball to get the Hurricanes into field-goal range, but because there were fewer than three seconds remaining, by NCAA rule, time expired and the game was over. Travis threw for a career-high 274 yards and also ran the ball 22 times for 62 yards and two scores.

COMING FRIDAY: 5 memorable Miami wins versus Florida State