4 Florida State quarterbacks see playing time during 2022 spring game

Running backs total nearly 300 yards rushing
Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis looks for open receiver at Florida Gators in 2021
John Raoux/AP
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis looks for a receiver against Florida during the second half Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Apr 10, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — All four quarterbacks took turns directing the offense during Florida State's annual spring game Saturday.

Palm Beach County's Jordan Travis, last year's starting quarterback, and Tate Rodemaker took the majority of the snaps. Newcomer AJ Duffy and redshirt sophomore Gino English also led drives.

The running backs, led by redshirt sophomore Trey Benson, combined for nearly 300 yards on the ground.

When it was all over, the Florida State offense scored four rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown and a field goal.

Jared Verse, a transfer defensive lineman from Albany, blocked a field goal.

Longtime radio announcer Gene Deckerhoff called his final game for the Seminoles.

