3 national champion Seminoles on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Three former national champions from Florida State are on the 2023 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Running back Warrick Dunn, kicker Sebastian Janikowski and wide receiver Peter Warrick are among the 80 FBS players vying to become enshrined in the 2023 class, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

Florida State is one of eight schools with the maximum number of players on the ballot.

Dunn became the first player in school history to run for at least 1,000 yards in three different seasons and left campus as Florida State's career rushing yards leader with 3,959 yards and 37 touchdowns – a record later broken by Dalvin Cook in 2016. Dunn also accounted for 1,314 yards and 12 touchdowns from 1993-96, during which time the Seminoles won their first national championship and played for another.

Janikowski is the only two-time winner of the Lou Groza Award, presented to the nation's top collegiate kicker.

He booted a 56-yard field goal against Wake Forest – then a school record – as a freshman in 1997 and broke the Atlantic Coast Conference single-season record with 27 made field goals in 1998.

The Poland-born kicker was a perfect 47-for-47 on PATs and made an NCAA-best 23 field goals on the way to winning a national championship in 1999. He left school early and became a first-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2000 – the last time a player at his position has been selected in the first round.

Warrick was a two-time consensus All-American who still holds the Florida State record with 32 career receiving touchdowns. His 3,517 career receiving yards and 207 receptions are second in school history.

Mark Foley/AP Florida State wide receiver Peter Warrick sidesteps Clemson linebackers Chris Jones (57), left, and Terry Bryant (93), right, for first-down yardage during the first quarter Saturday, Oct. 17, 1998, in Tallahassee, Fla.

He helped the Seminoles become the first team in college football history to go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the nation. His 163 yards and three total touchdowns, including a 59-yard punt return for a score, were good enough to earn him Sugar Bowl MVP honors in a 46-29 victory against Virginia Tech.

Ten other Seminoles have already been inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame, including the late Bobby Bowden (head coach from 1976-2009) and 1993 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Charlie Ward.