Florida shortstop Jordan Carrion transfers to Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Don't expect Jordan Carrion to receive a warm welcome back to Gainesville next year.

The former Florida baseball player announced Wednesday that he will transfer to rival Florida State for his sophomore season.

Carrion is expected to compete for a starting spot at shortstop for the Seminoles and head coach Mike Martin Jr. in 2022 after Nander De Sadas entered the transfer portal.

The Miami native said it all with a simple post on Twitter.

Carrion played in 37 games with 24 starts as a true freshman for the Gators. He batted .244 with a home run and eight RBIs. He also pitched 6.2 innings in relief.

Both the Seminoles and Gators were eliminated early this postseason, losing in their respective regionals of the NCAA tournament.

Florida's roster will look different next year, losing seven players to the Major League Baseball draft and nine who have entered the transfer portal.

A new NCAA rule allows players to transfer one time without having to sit out a season.