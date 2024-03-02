Vladislav Goldin scores 21 in Florida Atlantic's 79-73 victory over Tulane

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Vladislav Goldin scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Florida Atlantic beat Tulane 79-73 on Saturday.

Alijah Martin scored 13 points and added 11 rebounds for the Owls (22-7, 12-4 American Athletic Conference). Jalen Gaffney had 13 points.

Collin Holloway finished with 19 points for the Green Wave (13-15, 4-12). Jaylen Forbes added 14 points and two steals for Tulane. In addition, Kevin Cross finished with 14 points. The Green Wave extended their losing streak to six in a row.

Florida Atlantic went into the half with a 36-29 lead. Goldin put up nine points in the half. Florida Atlantic turned a five-point second-half lead into a 20-point advantage with a 17-2 run to make it a 53-33 lead with 13:42 left in the half. Goldin scored 12 second-half points.

Florida Atlantic's next game is Wednesday against North Texas on the road, and Tulane visits South Florida on Tuesday.