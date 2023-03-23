Sweet 16 provides life-changing experience for Florida Atlantic University pep band

WELLINGTON, Fla. — When the Florida Atlantic University Owls take the court against Tennessee on Thursday night for the school's first ever Sweet 16 appearance, one Palm Beach County family will be more focused on the band than the basketball.

From learning how to play music at Wellington Landings Middle School to now playing at the big dance, one FAU band member will have a lot of people cheering for him in Wellington.

When all eyes are on the court Thursday night, Deborah Montgomery will be looking beyond the basketball players for a glimpse of her son, pep band member Alexander Wills.

"They panned around the whole band and did this long shot on the band and I was like, proud mom moment," Montgomery said.

Wills joined the pep band this year as a freshman at FAU after playing music at Wellington Landings Middle School and Wellington Community High School. He hails from a musical family, not a sports family.

"Everybody in this household plays music. It’s been something that’s always been in my life," Montgomery said.

But it's basketball that's taking Wills to play in one of the most iconic venues in the country.

"It’s amazing," Montgomery said. "I’m so proud, and I could have never thought all those rehearsals and practices and MPA performances that we took him to, and all the football games that we sat in, I never imaged it would take him to New York City to play in Madison Square Garden. That’s a dream."

WPTV caught up with Wills on Thursday on FaceTime from New York City, where he was eating a pregame meal of chocolate chip pancakes at the Stardust Diner.

Wills and the band play a critical role in keeping up the energy on and off the court.

"When they go to those commercial breaks, the band is what’s filling and making the spirit happen. And it gives motivation for the crowd," Montgomery said.

So while this musical family gears up for a basketball game, they may start becoming a sports family after all.

"I'm there for the band, but I’m also there for the team," Montgomery said. "We’re definitely FAU fans now."