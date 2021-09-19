Watch
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

Second-half surge helps Owls soar past Fordham 45-14

FAU QB N'Kosi Perry throws for 278 yards, 2 TDs
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Doug Murray/AP
FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry prepares to throw during a game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Sept 11, 2021, in Boca Raton, Fla.
FAU Owls QB N'Kosi Perry prepares to throw vs. Georgia Southern, Sept. 11, 2021
Posted at 8:13 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 08:14:31-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — N'Kosi Perry threw for 278 yards and Florida Atlantic added 248 yards on the ground in a 45-14 victory over FCS-member Fordham.

The Owls led 14-7 at halftime before erupting with 31 points in the second half.

Perry threw both his touchdown passes in the third quarter.

After Fordham drew within 28-14, the Owls scored the game’s final 17 points in the fourth.

Tim DeMorat threw two touchdown passes but the Rams managed only 237 total yards and 11 first downs. FAU had 549 yards and 32 first downs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)