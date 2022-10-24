Watch Now
Owls unveil alternate black uniforms for UAB game

FAU to wear black jersey, pants, red helmets with palm tree design on back
FAU unveils its primarily black uniform with white lettering and numbers and red accents.
Posted at 5:20 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 17:20:39-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic is going dark.

The Owls unveiled an alternate uniform Monday that FAU will wear at home this weekend under the lights.

It will be the first time FAU has worn a primarily black uniform with accents of red and white.

In addition to the black jersey and pants with white lettering and numbers and red accents, the helmet is red with a black and white stripe and a palm tree design on the back.

The Owls have worn combinations of blue, red and white since the team's inaugural season in 2001.

FAU (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) will face UAB on Saturday at 7 p.m.

