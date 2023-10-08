Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

Owls top Tulsa 20-17 to win American Athletic Conference debut

Larry McCammon runs for 130 yards and 2 TDs, Logan Lupo kicks pair of field goals
FAU Owls running back Larry McCammon tackled by Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Jaise Oliver, Oct. 7, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Doug Murray/AP
FAU running back Larry McCammon runs with the ball and is tackled by Tulsa safety Jaise Oliver, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.
FAU Owls running back Larry McCammon tackled by Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Jaise Oliver, Oct. 7, 2023
Posted at 11:27 PM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 23:50:33-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Larry McCammon ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns, Logan Lupo kicked a pair of field goals and Florida Atlantic held off Tulsa 20-17 to win its American Athletic Conference debut on Saturday.

McCammon scored both of his touchdowns within five minutes of the first quarter, punching in from the 1 about 7 minutes into the game, then blasting untouched through a giant hole on the right side for a 10-yard score to make it 14-0 with 3:11 left.

FAU Owls offensive lineman Federico Maranges lifts running back Larry McCammon into the air as they celebrate TD vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane, Oct. 7, 2023
FAU offensive lineman Federico Maranges lifts running back Larry McCammon into the air as they celebrate McCammon's touchdown against Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Cardell Williams got Tulsa on the board early in the second quarter with a 7-yard keeper before Lupo's 21-yard field goal in the final minute of the half sent the Owls (2-3, 1-0) into intermission with a 17-7 lead.

The teams traded field goals in the second half before Tulsa scored on Braylon Braxton's 20-yard touchdown pass to Luke McGary to get within three points.

McCammon finished with 26 carries to lead the Florida Atlantic offense. Daniel Richardson was 18 of 28 for 144 yards with an interception.

Williams was 10 of 20 for 115 yards passing for Tulsa (3-3, 1-1) and was picked off twice.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!