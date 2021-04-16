Owls to honor Howard Schnellenberger during 2021 season

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic players will wear helmet decals and jersey patches to honor the late Howard Schnellenberger during the 2021 season, the team announced Thursday.

The former FAU coach died March 27, just hours before the team's spring game.

Schnellenberger was instrumental in bringing football to FAU, first serving as director of football operations before becoming the program's first head coach.

RELATED: 5 defining moments of Howard Schnellenberger's legacy

In honor of the man who wore the headsets for the program's first 11 seasons, FAU will also add "Howard Schnellenberger Field" to the turf at FAU Stadium.

A celebration of life for Schnellenberger will also take place at the stadium later in the year.

Schnellenberger also coached at Oklahoma, Louisville and Miami, where he led the Hurricanes to their first national championship in 1983. He retired after the 2011 season with an overall record of 158-151-3.