Owls move up basketball rankings as date with No. 4 Arizona looms

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic is moving up the college basketball rankings.

The Owls moved up one spot to No. 14 in The Associated Press top 25 poll and two spots to No. 12 in the coaches poll Monday.

FAU (9-2) went 2-0 last week with double-digit victories against rival Florida International at home and St. Bonaventure in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Owls have a full week to get ready for arguably their toughest test of the season – against No. 4 Arizona (8-1) in Las Vegas on Saturday. The Wildcats were the top-ranked team in the country before last weekend's 92-84 loss to new No. 1 Purdue.

Vladislav Goldin is the nation's leader in field-goal percentage at 76%. The third-year center scored 20 points in each of the last two games and was a perfect 7 of 7 from the field.

The game between FAU and Arizona will be televised Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on WPTV's partner station WFLX Fox 29.