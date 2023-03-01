Owls knock off No. 22 Miami 6-5 at home

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic knocked off No. 22 Miami 6-5 at home Tuesday night.

The Owls snapped Miami's seven-game winning streak.

Miami (7-2) took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning off a home run from Yohandy Morales, but the Owls tied it up in the second and took the lead off Nolan Schanuel's 3-run homer.

The Hurricanes pulled ahead with three runs in the sixth, but Schanuel's second home run of the game tied the game 5-5.

FAU (7-1) scored the game-winning run when Mithcell Hartigan hit a single up the middle to send Jackson Ross home.

Schanuel finished the night 3-for-4 with two homers and Marc DeGusipe earned the win in relief, improving to 2-0 on the season. He walked two and allowed two hits but did not concede a run in two full innings.

Robert Wegielnik picked up the save and Miami's Ronaldo Gallo was credited with the loss.