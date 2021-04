BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic and Connecticut have agreed to play a home-and-home series in 2024 and 2026.

The Owls will travel to Storrs, Connecticut, in 2024 and host the Huskies at FAU Stadium in 2026.

FAU and UConn have only met once previously -- a 61-14 victory for the Huskies in 2002.

Kickoff dates have yet to be determined.

The Owls will open the 2021 season Sept. 4 at Florida.