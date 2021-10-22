Watch
Owls hold Charlotte scoreless in second half of 38-9 win

N'Kosi Perry throws for 225 yards, 3 TDs
Doug Murray/AP
FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry prepares to throw during a game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Sept 11, 2021, in Boca Raton, Fla.
FAU Owls QB N'Kosi Perry prepares to throw vs. Georgia Southern, Sept. 11, 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — N'Kosi Perry set up three touchdowns on as many drives in a breakaway third quarter and Florida Atlantic held Charlotte scoreless for all of the second half for a 38-9 victory Thursday night, just hours after each university announced it will be leaving Conference USA.

Perry was a crisp 9 of 11 passing for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

Johnny Ford rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for 32 yards and another score.

Chris Reynolds was 22-for-31 passing for 219 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Charlotte, which was held to 77 yards on the ground.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)