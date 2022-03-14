Owls earn No. 5 seed, will face No. 12 seed Northern Colorado in College Basketball Invitational

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic will face Northern Colorado in the College Basketball Invitational.

The No. 5 seed Owls will face the No. 12 seed Bears in the 16-team tournament Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

FAU (19-14) has strung together four consecutive winning seasons under head coach Dusty May, who is 66-55 with the Owls. This will be just the fourth overall postseason appearance for the Owls and first-ever trip to the CBI.

The Owls lost to eventual Conference USA champion UAB in the quarterfinals of the C-USA tournament.

Northern Colorado (20-15) was the runner-up in the Big Sky Conference tournament.