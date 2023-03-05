Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Owls cap regular season with 76-72 win at Louisiana Tech

Vladislav Goldin has 15 points, 4 blocks for Owls
FAU Owls center Vladislav Golden passes ball at Charlotte 49ers, Feb. 4, 2023
Nell Redmond/AP
Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin passes against Charlotte during the first half Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.
Posted at 9:48 AM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 09:50:38-05

RUSTON, La. — Vladislav Goldin had 15 points in Florida Atlantic's 76-72 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

Goldin added four blocks for the Owls (28-3, 18-2 Conference USA).

Johnell Davis added 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line, and he also had five rebounds.

Michael Forrest recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Isaiah Crawford led the way for the Bulldogs (14-17, 7-13) with 20 points.

Keaston Willis added 16 points for Louisiana Tech.

Jordan Crawford also had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

