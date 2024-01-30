Watch Now
Owls add Wagner to 2024 nonconference football schedule

FAU awaits full schedule in mid-February
Florida Atlantic Owls football helmet in 2015
Wilfredo Lee/AP
A Florida Atlantic helmet is shown on the sideline before the start of a game against Miami, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jan 30, 2024
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic has added Wagner to its 2024 nonconference football schedule.

The Owls will host Wagner on Sept. 28 at FAU Stadium, completing their nonconference slate.

FAU opens its second season under head coach Tom Herman on Aug. 31 at Michigan State.

The Owls will open their 2024 home schedule on Sept. 14 against Florida International and then travel to Connecticut on Sept. 21.

FAU is 2-0 all-time against Wagner, beating the Seahawks 42-7 in 2019 and 7-3 in 2012. Both games were played at FAU Stadium.

FAU's full schedule is expected to be announced in mid-February.

