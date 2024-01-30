Owls add Wagner to 2024 nonconference football schedule

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic has added Wagner to its 2024 nonconference football schedule.

The Owls will host Wagner on Sept. 28 at FAU Stadium, completing their nonconference slate.

FAU opens its second season under head coach Tom Herman on Aug. 31 at Michigan State.

Florida Atlantic University Son of ex-Seminoles star signs with FAU Peter Burke

The Owls will open their 2024 home schedule on Sept. 14 against Florida International and then travel to Connecticut on Sept. 21.

FAU is 2-0 all-time against Wagner, beating the Seahawks 42-7 in 2019 and 7-3 in 2012. Both games were played at FAU Stadium.

FAU's full schedule is expected to be announced in mid-February.