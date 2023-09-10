Watch Now
Ohio overcomes 10-0 deficit, comes back to knock off FAU, 17-10

Owls score on field goal, interception return
FAU Owls head coach Tom Herman looks at playbook during 2023 spring game
Posted at 10:56 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 22:56:27-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — O'Shaan Allison scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter to allow Ohio to overcome a 10-point first-half deficit and earn a 17-10 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

The Bobcats did not allow the Florida Atlantic offense to score. The Owls got a 37-yard field goal from Logan Lupo in the second quarter, and two minutes later Jarron Morris returned an interception 72 yards to put FAU on top 10-0 with five minutes left in the half.

Kurtis Rourke got Ohio on the board with a 13-yard pass to Will Kacmarek to make it 10-7 at intermission. The Bobcats marched 80 yards in nine plays in the third quarter to take the lead, 14-10 and Alex Kasee capped the night by converting on a 39-yard field goal with 5:26 left.

Rourke was 18 of 29 for 203 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off twice. Allison finished with 80 yards on 22 carries to lead Ohio (2-1).

Casey Thompson was 23 of 42 for 180 yards to lead Florida Atlantic (1-1) but was picked off twice. LaJohntay Wester caught 12 passes for 101 yards.

