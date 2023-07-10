Watch Now
Nolan Schanuel selected by Angels with No. 11 overall pick in Major League Baseball Draft

Owls first baseman led nation in batting average, on-base percentage, walks
Florida Atlantic Owls first baseman Nolan Schanuel bats, Feb. 21, 2022
Doug Murray/AP
FAU first baseman Nolan Schanuel bats during a game Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Florida Atlantic Owls first baseman Nolan Schanuel bats, Feb. 21, 2022
Posted at 8:59 PM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 21:10:41-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic first baseman Nolan Schanuel was selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

The Angels picked the 21-year-old FAU slugger and reigning Conference USA player of the year on Sunday night with the hopes that he can ascend to the big leagues quickly.

He becomes the highest draft pick in FAU baseball's history and the program's first-ever first-round selection.

Arguably the greatest player to put on a uniform at FAU, Schanuel led the nation in batting average (.447), on-base percentage (.615) and walks (71). He also led C-USA in slugging percentage (.868) and hits (88).

Florida Atlantic Owls first baseman Nolan Schanuel fields, April 4, 2023
Florida Atlantic first baseman Nolan Schanuel is seen during a game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Schanuel is a true Palm Beach County baseball star. He was born in Boca Raton, grew up in Boynton Beach and played at Park Vista Community High School before signing with FAU.

A three-year starter for the Owls, Schanuel finished his college career first in batting average (.385), second in home runs (46) and walks (138), and third in total bases (433).

Schanuel reached base safely for 54 straight games – the longest streak in NCAA Division I baseball and all but one game in 2023.

