No. 22 Florida Atlantic wins 5th straight with 69-56 victory over Rice

Nick Boyd scores 18 points, Johnell Davis added 14
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) drives around Rice forward Sam Alajiki, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Houston.
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis drives around Rice forward Sam Alajiki during the first half in Houston on Wednesday.
Posted at 10:51 PM, Jan 24, 2024
HOUSTON — Nick Boyd scored 18 points, Johnell Davis added 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 22 Florida Atlantic extended its winning streak to five games with a 69-56 victory over Rice on Wednesday night in a matchup of Owls.

Boyd scored 11 points in the first half as FAU built a 33-26 halftime lead. Davis and Boyd combined to shoot 10 of 17 from the field.

Alijah Martin added 14 points and eight rebounds for FAU (16-4, 6-1 American Athletic Conference), which outrebounded Rice 43-34 and held a 36-14 advantage in points in the paint. The Owls shot 44%.

Alem Huseinovic scored 16 points and Mekhi Mason added 13 for Rice (7-12, 1-5). The Owls, who have lost six of their last seven, shot 35%. Max Fiedler had 18 rebounds and eight assists.

Rice closed within 33-29 to open the second half, but FAU responded with an 11-2 run to extend its lead to 44-31 lead on a layup by Davis with 16 minutes remaining.

Trailing 51-39 with 10½ minutes remaining, Rice used a 9-2 spurt to cut the lead to five on a jumper by Mason with 6:45 left.

Rice would get no closer than five, and FAU scored five straight points to increase its lead to 62-52 with 3:12 left on a 3-pointer by Martin.

The Owls defeated Rice for the sixth time in their last seven matchups.

FAU hosts North Texas on Sunday.

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)