N'Kosi Perry throws for 329 yards, 3 TDs as FAU dominates FIU 58-21

BOCA RATON, Fla. — N'Kosi Perry passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns and Florida Atlantic rolled up 704 yards total offense in a 58-21 victory over Florida International in Saturday's Conference USA opener.

Perry completed 18 of 21 passes without an interception, compiling a passer rating of 264.5.

Johnny Ford had 102 yards on 16 carries and FAU finished with 296 yards on the ground.

Je'Quan Burton caught seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Eleven players caught passes for the Owls.

FIU's Max Bortenschlager completed 12 of 27 passes for 263 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.