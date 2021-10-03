Watch
N'Kosi Perry throws for 329 yards, 3 TDs as FAU dominates FIU 58-21

11 players catch passes for Owls in rivalry game
Doug Murray/AP
FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry prepares to throw during a game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Sept 11, 2021, in Boca Raton, Fla.
FAU Owls QB N'Kosi Perry prepares to throw vs. Georgia Southern, Sept. 11, 2021
Posted at 9:35 PM, Oct 02, 2021
BOCA RATON, Fla. — N'Kosi Perry passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns and Florida Atlantic rolled up 704 yards total offense in a 58-21 victory over Florida International in Saturday's Conference USA opener.

Perry completed 18 of 21 passes without an interception, compiling a passer rating of 264.5.

Johnny Ford had 102 yards on 16 carries and FAU finished with 296 yards on the ground.

Je'Quan Burton caught seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Eleven players caught passes for the Owls.

FIU's Max Bortenschlager completed 12 of 27 passes for 263 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

