N'Kosi Perry throws 4 TD passes in FAU's 38-6 win

3 TDs in third quarter propels Owls to victory
The FAU football wins its home opener against Georgia Southern.
Posted at 12:46 AM, Sep 12, 2021
BOCA RATON, Fla. — N'Kosi Perry threw four touchdown passes, including three in the third quarter, when Florida Atlantic broke the game open as the Owls defeated Georgia Southern 38-6.

Perry dropped a pass into a sprinting Je'Quan Burton's fingertips for a 50-yard touchdown and followed that with another third-quarter strike to John Mitchell for a 19-yard score on the left side of the end zone and a 24-6 lead.

Perry added a final third-quarter touchdown pass of 31 yards to LaJohntay Wester.

Georgia Southern scored first with Logan Wright's 22-yard first-quarter run.

