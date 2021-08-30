Watch
Miami transfer N'Kosi Perry named starting quarterback for Owls

Former Hurricanes starter will lead FAU's offense at Florida
BOCA RATON, Fla. — N'Kosi Perry will be the starting quarterback for Florida Atlantic to begin the 2021 season.

The Miami transfer was named the starter for Saturday's season opener at Florida, FAU announced Sunday.

Perry played for the Hurricanes for three seasons before transferring to FAU in the spring.

He's probably best remembered for his performance in rallying Miami from a 27-7 fourth-quarter deficit to beat rival Florida State 28-27 in 2018.

FAU head coach Willie Taggart was in his first season with the Seminoles during that game.

Perry was 6-3 as a starter at Miami. He threw for 2,484 yards and 24 touchdowns with 217 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The Owls were 5-4 in Taggart's first season at FAU. Quarterbacks Nick Tronti and Javion Posey split time as the starter last season.

