Limited number of fans permitted to attend FAU spring game

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A limited number of fans will be in attendance for Florida Atlantic's spring football game.

FAU announced Tuesday that the team will host its annual spring game March 27 at FAU Stadium.

The game will be open to the general public with limited capacity. A team spokeswoman said she didn't have a number on the amount of people who will be allowed to attend.

Second-year head coach Willie Taggart, who missed out on a spring game last year after it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, is doing things a bit differently in 2021.

Taggart randomly selected two assistant coaches to serve as the head coaches for the teams. Tight ends coach John Bills and running backs coach Chris Perkins had their names picked out of a hat.

Each coach will have the opportunity to sign a "free agent" on each side of the ball. Those names must be submitted to Taggart by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Taggart will then preside over a draft in which the two teams alternate picks until there are no Owls left on the board. The draft will be held after Saturday's scrimmage.

Kickoff for the spring game is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The winning team will be treated to a special meal.