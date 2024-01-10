LaJohntay Wester joining Deion Sanders at Colorado

BOCA RATON, Fla. — LaJohntay Wester is headed west to play for Deion Sanders.

The former Florida Atlantic wide receiver has committed to Colorado, he announced Tuesday on his Instagram page.

Wester was last season's American Athletic Conference special teams player of the year and a first-team all-conference player after leading the league in all-purpose yards (1,520), receiving yards (1,168), receiving yards per game (97.3) and punt returns for a touchdown.

He ranked second nationally in receptions with 108 catches.

Wester joins the Buffaloes with 3,838 all-purpose yards and 24 total touchdowns in his college career.

Colorado started the 2023 season 3-0 and tripled its win total in its first season under Sanders before losing six straight to finish 4-8.