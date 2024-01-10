Watch Now
LaJohntay Wester joining Deion Sanders at Colorado

Former FAU receiver led AAC in all-purpose, receiving yards
FAU Owls receiver LaJohntay Wester during game, Oct. 7, 2023
AP Photo/Doug Murray
FAU Owls wide receiver LaJohntay Wester is seen during a game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 10:22:26-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — LaJohntay Wester is headed west to play for Deion Sanders.

The former Florida Atlantic wide receiver has committed to Colorado, he announced Tuesday on his Instagram page.

Wester was last season's American Athletic Conference special teams player of the year and a first-team all-conference player after leading the league in all-purpose yards (1,520), receiving yards (1,168), receiving yards per game (97.3) and punt returns for a touchdown.

He ranked second nationally in receptions with 108 catches.

Wester joins the Buffaloes with 3,838 all-purpose yards and 24 total touchdowns in his college career.

Colorado started the 2023 season 3-0 and tripled its win total in its first season under Sanders before losing six straight to finish 4-8.

