Kickoff times set for all FAU home football games in 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic football fans can start planning their comings and goings this fall.

Conference USA announced kickoff times Thursday for 10 of FAU's 12 games this season, including all six home games.

The Owls will open their season at home Aug. 27 against Charlotte at 7 p.m.

Both September games – Sept. 10 against Southeastern Louisiana and Sept. 17 against Central Florida – will be under the lights at FAU Stadium.

2022 FAU Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time Network Aug. 27 Charlotte Boca Raton 7 p.m. CBS Sports Sept. 3 Ohio Athens, Ohio TBA TBA Sept. 10 Southeastern La. Boca Raton 6 p.m. ESPN+ Sept. 17 UCF Boca Raton 7:30 p.m. CBS Sports Sept. 24 Purdue West Lafayette, Ind. TBA TBA Oct. 1 North Texas Denton, Texas 4 p.m. ESPN Networks Oct. 15 Rice Boca Raton 6 p.m. ESPN Networks Oct. 22 UTEP El Paso, Texas 4 p.m. ESPN Networks Oct. 29 UAB Boca Raton 7 p.m. CBS Sports Nov. 12 FIU Miami 7 p.m. Stadium Nov. 19 Middle Tennessee Murfreesboro, Tenn. 3:30 p.m. ESPN Networks Nov. 26 Western Kentucky Boca Raton Noon CBS Sports

In fact, all home games except for the regular-season finale against Western Kentucky will be played in the evening. The Hilltoppers will take on FAU at noon on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The only games still awaiting kickoff times are Sept. 3 at Ohio and Sept. 24 at Purdue.

FAU finished 5-7 in 2021 to cap head coach Willie Taggart's second season in Boca Raton, ending the year on a four-game losing streak and failing to win a game in the month of November.