Kickoff times set for all FAU home football games in 2022

Owls to play all but 1 home game at night this season
FAU Owls receiver Lajohntay Wester catches TD vs. Georgia Southern Eagles, Sept. 11, 2021
FAU wide receiver Lajohntay Wester catches the ball and scores a touchdown against Georgia Southern on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Posted at 8:57 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 20:59:09-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic football fans can start planning their comings and goings this fall.

Conference USA announced kickoff times Thursday for 10 of FAU's 12 games this season, including all six home games.

The Owls will open their season at home Aug. 27 against Charlotte at 7 p.m.

Both September games – Sept. 10 against Southeastern Louisiana and Sept. 17 against Central Florida – will be under the lights at FAU Stadium.

2022 FAU Football Schedule

DateOpponentLocationTimeNetwork
Aug. 27CharlotteBoca Raton7 p.m.CBS Sports
Sept. 3OhioAthens, OhioTBATBA
Sept. 10Southeastern La.Boca Raton6 p.m.ESPN+
Sept. 17UCFBoca Raton7:30 p.m.CBS Sports
Sept. 24PurdueWest Lafayette, Ind.TBATBA
Oct. 1North TexasDenton, Texas4 p.m.ESPN Networks
Oct. 15RiceBoca Raton6 p.m.ESPN Networks
Oct. 22UTEPEl Paso, Texas4 p.m.ESPN Networks
Oct. 29UABBoca Raton7 p.m.CBS Sports
Nov. 12FIUMiami7 p.m.Stadium
Nov. 19Middle TennesseeMurfreesboro, Tenn.3:30 p.m.ESPN Networks
Nov. 26Western KentuckyBoca RatonNoonCBS Sports

In fact, all home games except for the regular-season finale against Western Kentucky will be played in the evening. The Hilltoppers will take on FAU at noon on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The only games still awaiting kickoff times are Sept. 3 at Ohio and Sept. 24 at Purdue.

FAU finished 5-7 in 2021 to cap head coach Willie Taggart's second season in Boca Raton, ending the year on a four-game losing streak and failing to win a game in the month of November.

