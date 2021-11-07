Watch
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

Jayden Harrison, Rasheen Ali spark Marshall to 28-13 victory over FAU

Marshall shuts out Owls in second half
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Terrance Williams/AP
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali looks to the sideline during the second half of a game against Navy, Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021, in Annapolis, Md.
Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali in 2021
Posted at 4:20 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 04:20:50-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Jayden Harrison returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a score and freshman Rasheen Ali ran for two third-quarter touchdowns as Marshall rallied to beat Florida Atlantic 28-13 in Conference USA play Saturday night.

After Harrison's kick-return score put Marshall (6-3, 4-1) on top early, FAU (5-4, 3-2) answered with N’Kosi Perry's 27-yard touchdown toss to Brandon Robinson and two field goals by Aaron Shahriari to grab a 13-7 lead with 13:31 remaining in the second quarter.

The Thundering Herd responded with a 14-play, 75-yard drive, grabbing the lead for good on Ali's 3-yard touchdown run.

Ali pushed the lead to 21-13 on a 21-yard TD run with 37 seconds left in the half.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)