Former Owls star Nolan Schanuel getting promoted from minor leagues after just 73 at-bats

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nolan Schanuel was playing baseball for Florida Atlantic in May. Soon he'll be playing Major League Baseball.

The Los Angeles Angels are promoting the No. 11 overall pick in the MLB Draft, less than six weeks after being drafted.

He EARNED it... a little over a month after being selected with the 11th overall pick, @NSchanuel has been promoted to the @Angels! #WinningInParadise pic.twitter.com/ahAebpeGdz — Florida Atlantic Baseball (@FAUBaseball) August 18, 2023

Schanuel, 21, has had 73 at-bats in his professional career thus far, quickly moving up through the Angels' farm system. He currently plays for the Double-A affiliate, the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Arguably the greatest player to put on a uniform at FAU, Schanuel led the nation in batting average (.447), on-base percentage (.615) and walks (71) in 2023. He also led C-USA in slugging percentage (.868) and hits (88).

Schanuel is a true Palm Beach County baseball star. The first baseman was born in Boca Raton, grew up in Boynton Beach and played at Park Vista Community High School before signing with FAU.

Doug Murray/AP Florida Atlantic first baseman Nolan Schanuel celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.

A three-year starter for the Owls, Schanuel finished his college career first in batting average (.385), second in home runs (46) and walks (138), and third in total bases (433).

Schanuel reached base safely for 54 straight games – the longest streak in NCAA Division I baseball and all but one game in 2023.

His promotion is one of the fastest ascents in MLB history. Schanuel's debut is the fastest since 1979, when the Texas Rangers promoted left-handed pitcher Jerry Don Gleaton, according to ESPN.