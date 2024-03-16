Florida Atlantic tops North Texas 77-71 in American Athletic Conference quarterfinals

FORT WORTH, Texas — Vladislav Goldin had 21 points as second-seeded Florida Atlantic posted a 77-71 victory over North Texas on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

The Owls advance to the semifinals and will face Temple in Saturday's semifinals.

Goldin also contributed 10 rebounds for the Owls (25-7). Johnell Davis finished 8 of 11 from the field to add 18 points. Alijah Martin shot 4 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Jason Edwards led the seventh-seeded Mean Green (18-14) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. North Texas also got 13 points and two steals from C.J. Noland. Rubin Jones finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Goldin put up 10 points in the first half for Florida Atlantic, who led 35-30 at halftime. Florida Atlantic pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 62-58 with 4:04 remaining in the half. Davis scored 12 second-half points.