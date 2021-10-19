FAU won't say whether Owls eyeing membership in AAC

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If Florida Atlantic is seeking membership in another conference, those within the Boca Raton university aren't saying so.

According to reports from CBS Sports and Yahoo Sports, FAU is one of six Conference USA institutions seeking membership in the American Athletic Conference, joining Charlotte, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA.

FAU athletics spokesman Andy Seeley said Tuesday that the school is "not at liberty to confirm anything or comment on these reports at this time."

According to the reports, all six schools are expected to be approved, which would transform the AAC into a 14-team league.

AAC spokesman Charles Sullivan had no comment on the reports.

If things play out as has been reported, it would be the latest fallout in the conference realignment shuffle that has taken place this year.

Aaron Doster/AP A view of the football championship trophy held by a member of the Cincinnati team after the American Athletic Conference Championship game against Tulsa, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 27-24.

Oklahoma and Texas are leaving the Big 12 Conference to become members of the Southeastern Conference, while Brigham Young, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston are leaving the AAC to join the Big 12 no later than the 2024-25 athletic year.

The Owls joined C-USA in 2013, the same year that the AAC split off from the Big East Conference, which no longer sponsors football.

FAU was a member of the Sun Belt Conference from 2005 through the 2012-13 athletic year.

The Owls won a conference championship in football as a member of the Sun Belt in 2007 and two C-USA titles in 2017 and 2019.