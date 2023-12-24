FAU wishes 'Happy Festivus' in celebration of win over Arizona

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University got into the holiday spirit — Festivius style — after defeating a top 10 college men's basketball for the for the first time, No. 4-ranked Arizona.
Saturday's 96-95 double-overtime victory by the 14th-ranked Owls came on Dec. 23, which commemorates the holiday celebrated in the sitcom "Seinfeld."
After the victory, FAU posted a video spoof from "Seinfeld" on social media, including X.
IT’S A FESTIVUS MIRACLE!! pic.twitter.com/UECusaAwan— No. 14 Florida Atlantic Men's Basketball (@FAUMBB) December 23, 2023
"Festivus" was founded by Frank Costanza, played by Jerry Stiller, and features participants airing their grievances with each other from the past year.
The school also displayed a slot machine showing three Owls logos after winning in the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas.
𝐖𝐄 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐃𝐈𝐃 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— No. 14 Florida Atlantic Men's Basketball (@FAUMBB) December 23, 2023
TOOK OVER LAS VEGAS AND TOOK DOWN THE NATION’S NUMBER FOUR TEAM IN DOUBLE OT!!!!!!!#WinningInParadise pic.twitter.com/lDdth2Xp6Y
All joking aside, the victory was significant for Owls, who are continuing their success from last year when they advanced to the Final Four as a No. 9 seed.
Official NCAA March Madness described the game Saturday as 'THE GAME OF THE SEASON" though it's only 1 1/2 months old.
GAME OF THE SEASON? 🤯— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 23, 2023
No. 14 Florida Atlantic outlasts No. 4 Arizona in a double overtime THRILLER 🦉 pic.twitter.com/ZjHZewiKII
Johnell Davis scored 35 points, just one short of his career high, and had nine rebounds, for the Owls (10-2).
FAU got off to a weak start.
Just 7 1/2 minutes into the gane, FAU trailed by 14 points, 17-13. Bug the Owls brought it to a 37-31 deficit at halftime. And 16-4 start in the second half gave the Owls their first lead.
The Owls were 1-19 against ranked teams before 2023, but have since gone 5-2 in such games, including Saturday's.
That includes an 96-89 victory over then-No. 12 Texas A&M on Nov. 24 in Kissiimmee.
FAU next faces host Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 30 before entering American Athletic Conference. This is the first year FAU is in the league after departing Conference USA.