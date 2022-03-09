Watch
FAU looks to lure spring training-deprived baseball fans

Anyone wearing favorite MLB team apparel will receive $5 voucher at concession stand
FAU Owls infielder Jackson Ross celebrates scoring run with third baseman Nolan Schanuel, Feb. 21, 2022
Doug Murray/AP
FAU infielder Jackson Ross, right, celebrates scoring a run with Nolan Schanuel (12) during a game against Minnesota on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Posted at 3:23 PM, Mar 09, 2022
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic wants those baseball fans fiending for spring training to know there is baseball being played in Palm Beach County this spring.

FAU is offering a special promotion for this weekend's home series against Sacred Heart.

Anyone who comes to watch the Owls while dressed in their favorite Major League Baseball team garb will receive a $5 voucher for any item at the concession stand.

Tickets can be purchased for as low as $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The Owls are 10-4 and have won eight of their last names games, including four in a row.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

