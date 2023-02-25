Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

FAU grabs at least share of 1st C-USA regular-season title

Owls finish unbeaten 17-0 at home, raise overall record to 26-3
FAU Owls head coach Dusty May claps during game against Middle Tennessee, Jan. 26, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lynne Sladky/AP
Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May applauds for his team during the second half against Middle Tennessee, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.
FAU Owls head coach Dusty May claps during game against Middle Tennessee, Jan. 26, 2023
Posted at 5:33 PM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 17:33:42-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Alijah Martin scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida Atlantic defeated UTEP 75-49 on Saturday as the Owls claimed at least a share of its first Conference USA regular-season title and finished with a perfect 17-0 record at home.

Martin shot 7 for 12, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range for the Owls (26-3, 16-2) at FAU Arena. Johnell Davis scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 with two 3-pointers. Michael Forrest had 10 points.

The Owls won all 17 of their home games this season. They finish the regular season with games at Rice on Thursday and Louisiana Tech next Saturday before taking part in the conference tournament in Frisco, Texas, from March 8-12. They have a 2-game lead over North Texas.

FAU joined the CUSA in 2013-14 after being a member of the Sun Belt and previously A-Sun, TAAC.

Calvin Solomon finished with 13 points for the Miners (13-16, 6-12). Ze'Rik Onyema added 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for UTEP. Tae Hardy also had eight points.

FAU led 32-21 at halftime. Martin scored 19 points in the second half.

The Owls swept the series against the UTEP, winning 67-59 in El Paso on Jan. 21.

Saturday was Senior Day for FAU as they honor ed Michael Forrest for his five years with the team. He is the school's No. 2 scorer of all-time with 1,575 career points.

The Owls' only losses have been to Ole Miss on Nov. 11, UAB on Feb. 2. Middle Tennessee on Feb. 16.

The FAU's 25 wins are the most in the program, which debuted in 1993-94. The next best are 19 wins last year and 2002.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7