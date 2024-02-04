Davis scores 24, No. 20 FAU rolls past Tulsa 102-70 at home

BOCA RATON. FLA. — Johnell Davis scored 24 points, Alijah Martin and Vladislav Goldin each scored 18 and No. 20 Florida Atlantic easily topped Tulsa 102-70 on Saturday night for its seventh consecutive win.

Nick Boyd finished with 13 and Bryan Greenlee added 11 for Florida Atlantic (18-4, 8-1 American Athletic Conference), which remained tied with Charlotte and South Florida atop the league standings. Charlotte pulled away to beat East Carolina earlier Saturday and USF won at North Texas.

PJ Haggerty scored 25 and Carlous Williams added 16 for Tulsa (12-9, 3-6). The Golden Hurricane scored 27 points in the first half, then needed only 10 minutes of the second half to score their next 27 — but trailed by double digits most of the way.

Tyshawn Archie scored 11 for Tulsa, which was 4 for 28 from 3-point range.

FAU scored six points in three seconds midway through the second half, and the margin got out of hand from there. Davis scored while Goldin was being flagrantly fouled to start that burst. Goldin made both free throws, got fouled again three seconds later and made two more from the line.

The 32-point margin was the second-largest in an American game this season. SMU beat Tulsa by 33 on Jan. 20.

Brandon Weatherspoon went baseline for a dunk with 9:18 left in the half to start what became a 19-1 FAU run, one that turned a one-point deficit into a 17-point lead — and took only 4 1/2 minutes.

Davis and Boyd each made two 3-pointers in that burst, Tulsa missed seven consecutive shots and the FAU lead was 32-15 with 4:50 left until intermission.

The Golden Hurricane closed within nine later in the half, but FAU's edge was 40-27 at the break.

Goldin set a tone with four first-half dunks and finished with at least seven field goals for the ninth time this season. The Owls went to their 7-foot-1 center early and often; the game was nearly 6 minutes old before anyone besides Goldin scored for FAU.

FAU travels to UAB on Tuesday.