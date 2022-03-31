Watch
Chan Walker named interim head coach of FAU softball team

FAU graduate, longtime assistant tapped to serve out remainder of season after death of Joan Joyce
JC Ridley/Owlpix.com
Florida Atlantic assistant coach Chan Walker speaks to a player during a 2018 game against North Texas. Walker will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 10:35:13-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Chan Walker will serve as interim head coach of the Florida Atlantic softball team, athletic director Brian White announced Wednesday.

Walker will take over for the remainder of the 2022 season after the death of longtime head coach Joan Joyce.

A 1997 FAU graduate, Walker has served as associate head coach since the 2019 season and has been an assistant under Joyce since 1998.

Joyce, who recently reached the 1,000-win plateau, was the only head softball coach in school history. She died Saturday at the age of 81.

Joan Joyce 1,000 wins banner at FAU softball stadium
A banner hanging on the fence line at FAU's softball stadium commemorates the late Joan Joyce's 1,000th win, reached just days before her death, March 27, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla.

"While I'm extremely honored to lead this team as the interim coach, I look at this entire season as coach Joyce's 28th season," Walker said in a statement. "This team will take the field, compete and play hard for the rest of the season the way she would have expected, in honor of coach Joyce."

Walker played for Joyce's inaugural team in 1995. She is tied as the school's all-time leader for career stolen base percentage (.955).

White said a national search for a full-time coach will commence at the end of the season.

