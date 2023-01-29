Watch Now
Brandon Weatherspoon leads No. 21 FAU over Western Kentucky 70-63

FAU's 20-game winning streak nation's longest
FAU Owls guard Brandon Weatherspoon vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Jan. 28, 2023
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Florida Atlantic guard Brandon Weatherspoon looks for an opening, as Western Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen (11) gives chase, during the second half Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Posted at 11:02 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 23:02:28-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Brandon Weatherspoon scored 14 points and No. 21 Florida Atlantic defeated Western Kentucky 70-63 on Saturday to remain undefeated at home.

The victory extended FAU's winning streak to a program-record 20 games, which is now the nation's longest. The Owls' 21 victories on the season ties their Division I record set in 2010-11. Western Kentucky (11-11, 3-8 Conference USA) has lost five straight.

"We're taking some haymakers from really good teams," FAU coach Dusty May said. "Hats off to Western Kentucky. They played hard. They played determined. And we made the plays we needed to down the stretch."

Unlike their meeting two weeks before, FAU couldn't shake Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers trailed FAU (21-1, 11-0) by three with less than two minutes remaining before the Owls closed them out.

Both teams shot 37% on the afternoon, but the Owls drained 13 three-pointers, compared to only two for the Hilltoppers.

FAU scored seven points in the final 33 seconds of the first half to take a 35-30 lead into the locker room.

Weatherspoon's three-pointer with 41 seconds remaining in the first half started the run. Johnell Davis' steal then led to a dunk by Brenen Lorient. Alijah Martin followed with another steal, and his layup barely beat the halftime horn.

"We don't panic when hard times hit," Weatherspoon said. "We stick together."

Martin scored eight while grabbing seven rebounds.

Jordan Rawls led all scorers with 17 for W. Kentucky. Dayvion McKnight and Emmanuel Akot each had 16.

"Florida Atlantic is really good," Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury said. "There's a reason why they've won 20 in a row."

