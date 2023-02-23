Watch Now
FAU's 2023 spring game set for April 15

Owls to begin first spring practice of Tom Herman era March 14
Tom Herman speaks about why he chose to return to college football to lead the Owls during his introductory news conference.
Posted at 4:06 PM, Feb 23, 2023
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The first spring game of the Tom Herman era will be played April 15 at FAU Stadium.

Florida Atlantic announced its spring practice schedule Thursday, culminating with the noon spring game.

The Owls will primarily practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with an adjustment leading into Easter weekend.

Their first spring practice will begin March 14.

The American Athletic Conference announced its 2023 schedule Tuesday. It includes the addition of newcomers FAU, UAB, North Texas, Rice and UTSA.

FAU will host Tulsa on Oct. 7 in its first-ever AAC game. The Owls will open their season Sept. 2 at home against Monmouth.

