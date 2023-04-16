Watch Now
All eyes on new faces during Owls spring game

Team Red defeats Team White 42-17
The 2023 spring game was a first look at the Owls under new head coach Tom Herman.
FAU Owls head coach Tom Herman looks at playbook during 2023 spring game
Posted at 6:52 PM, Apr 16, 2023
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic fans got their first glimpse of the Owls in the Tom Herman era Saturday.

Team Red defeated Team White 42-17, but the real story was the new faces behind center during the annual spring game.

With N'Kosi Perry gone, it was Daniel Richardson, Ben Ballard and Tyriq Starks competing for the starting job.

Richardson and Ballard combined for 461 passing yards with six touchdowns, while Starks got one touchdown of his own.

"To give them a grade at this point I think would be unfair, but if you want me to tell you whether I thought the spring season was a success or not, the answer is yes," Herman said after the game. "I was extremely happy with the progress that we made, the cultural shift in the locker room and on the practice field."

