All eyes on new faces during Owls spring game

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic fans got their first glimpse of the Owls in the Tom Herman era Saturday.

Team Red defeated Team White 42-17, but the real story was the new faces behind center during the annual spring game.

With N'Kosi Perry gone, it was Daniel Richardson, Ben Ballard and Tyriq Starks competing for the starting job.

Richardson and Ballard combined for 461 passing yards with six touchdowns, while Starks got one touchdown of his own.

"To give them a grade at this point I think would be unfair, but if you want me to tell you whether I thought the spring season was a success or not, the answer is yes," Herman said after the game. "I was extremely happy with the progress that we made, the cultural shift in the locker room and on the practice field."