Florida A&M to play North Carolina down 20 ineligible football players

Rattlers down to only 8 offensive lineman
Florida A&M Rattlers QB Junior Muratovic vs. Jackson State in 2021
Jim Rassol/AP
Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Junior Muratovic drops back to pass against Jackson State in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 5:05 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 17:06:36-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M will be without 20 ineligible players and down to only eight available offensive linemen when it plays at North Carolina on Saturday night, an athletic department spokesman said Friday.

Spokesman Josh Padilla said a variety of academic-related issues with players have left the Rattlers short-handed, but the team was preparing to head to the airport for the flight from Tallahassee, Florida, to Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Coach Willie Simmons told WTXL-TV in Tallahassee earlier that he was concerned about having enough players, especially on the offensive line, to compete safely.

Florida A&M, a Southwestern Athletic Conference school in the second tier of Division I, is set to receive a $450,000 payout to play at North Carolina. Had the team not played, the school would have foregone the payment and could have been subjected to financial penalties for breaking the contract and forcing North Carolina to cancel a home game.

