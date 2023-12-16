Florida A&M rallies in fourth quarter to beat Howard 30-26 in Celebration Bowl

ATLANTA — Jeremy Moussa overcame a frustrating first half to throw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes, including two to Kelvin Dean Jr., powering Florida A&M's comeback past Howard 30-26 on Saturday in the Celebration Bowl.

Florida A&M (12-1) closed the season with 11 consecutive wins. Moussa connected with Dean on scoring passes of 21 and 53 yards as the Rattlers recovered after trailing 14-0 in the first quarter and 16-10 to open the fourth.

Carson Hinton's 26-yard pick-6 gave Howard (6-6) a 26-24 lead.

The Rattlers answered with a 38-yard, flea-flicker touchdown pass from Moussa to Jah-Marae Sheread to reclaim the advantage. Moussa handed the ball to running back Terrell Jennings, who pitched the ball back to the quarterback for the decisive touchdown.

Linebacker Isaiah Major's interception, the third thrown by Howard quarterback Quinton Williams, with 1:45 remaining clinched the win for Florida A&M.

Jarrett Hunter and Kasey Hawthorne ran for touchdowns for the Bison.

The Bison led 16-10 early in the fourth quarter before Moussa led a 12-play, 83-yard touchdown drive. Moussa completed an 18-yard pass to tight end Kamari Young on a fourth-and-6 play before finding Dean open in the middle of the field for the 21-yard touchdown pass.

Mike Stewart/AP Howard defensive lineman Noah Miles hits Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa in the end zone for a safety during the first half of the Celebration Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Atlanta.

The Rattlers, coming off their first Southwestern Athletic Conference championship, gave the league only its second win over the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in eight Celebration Bowl matchups. The game is considered by many to be the national championship game among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The Rattlers had two first-half touchdowns negated by penalties while Moussa was sacked for a safety. Moussa lost a fumble on another sack, forced by Christian White, to end Florida A&M's first possession. The turnover set up Hawthorne's 3-yard scoring run on a direct snap that gave Howard a 14-0 lead.