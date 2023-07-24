Watch Now
Florida A&M lifts ban on football activities as school investigates rap video in locker room

Coach had instituted restrictions
Florida A&M Rattlers football helmet in 2022
Chris Seward/AP
A Florida A&amp;M helmet sports the Rattlers logo before a game against North Carolina, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Florida A&M Rattlers football helmet in 2022
Posted at 6:23 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 18:32:10-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M athletic director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes said Monday the football team will be allowed to resume using its facilities while the university investigates the unauthorized filming of a rap video, featuring some Rattlers players, in the team's locker room.

All team activities were suspended Friday night by coach Willie Simmons after a video by Tallahassee rapper Real Boston Richey was posted on social media last week showing him performing in the FAMU locker room, with some of the players and team gear.

The players were not identified by the school.

Real Boston Richey, whose real name is Jalen Foster, performed at FAMU's homecoming game last year.

Simmons said Saturday the team facility, weight room and access to the stadium field were off-limits to all players until he and the administration could sort out who was involved in the video shoot. A team meeting was scheduled for Monday.

"We’ll determine at that point if more severe penalties need to be handed down," Simmons told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Sykes posted on Twitter that the team would be cleared to return to football activities Tuesday. She said the university's office of compliance and ethics was investigating.

"I will make myself available for comment at the conclusion of the investigation," she said.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference will hold its football media day for its 12 members on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama, and Florida A&M planned to attend. Simmons, along with quarterback Jeremy Moussa and defensive back Javan Morgan, were expected to take part.

The Rattlers are scheduled to have their first practice on Aug. 4. They open the season at home against Jackson State on Sept. 3.

Simmons has posted a 33-12 record since taking over in December 2017, including three straight nine-win seasons.

