Colorado fires Karl Dorrell after 0-5 start to season

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game.

The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona.

It's only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado.

Dorrell, 58, was brought in as a replacement when Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State out of the blue in February 2020.

Colorado waited to announce the news until after Dorrell had a chance to inform his staff and players in a meeting.

Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford will serve as interim coach.