Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe breaks NCAA single-season passing record in Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. — It's been a shootout through the first half of the Boca Raton Bowl.

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe and Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice have combined for seven touchdown passes as the Hilltoppers lead the Mountaineers 31-24 at halftime.

Zappe's 10-yard touchdown pass -- his fourth of the half -- to Jerreth Sterns in the final minute of the second quarter was his 60th of the season, tying the NCAA single-season touchdown record set by former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

He also broke the NCAA single-season passing record with a 43-yard pass to Sterns three plays earlier.

Zappe was 24-of-31 for 311 yards through one half.

Brice threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had one interception.