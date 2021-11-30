ACC Network coming to Comcast, signaling good news for Florida State, Miami fans

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Comcast subscribers who want to watch Florida State and Miami on the hardwood next month are in luck.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with Comcast that will distribute the ACC Network to Xfinity customers "in the coming weeks."

It comes as part of Comcast's carriage agreement renewal with the Walt Disney Company -- parent company to ABC, ESPN and its family of networks, including the ACC Network.

Comcast was the last major holdout among cable and satellite television providers across the country.

The ACC Network launched in August 2019, but fans of ACC teams have spent the last three football seasons scrambling to find alternative means to watch games assigned to the network.

"We are thrilled that ACC Network has reached full distribution with the addition of Comcast to our already robust lineup of providers," ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement.

Mark Wallheiser/AP Miami head coach Jim Larranaga claps his hands in the first half of a rivalry game against Florida State, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Five of Florida State's 12 football games this season were televised on the ACC Network. Three Florida State basketball games have already aired on the ACC Network, and six more are scheduled for the network this season, including the Jan. 11 home game against rival Miami.

Three Miami football games were shown on the ACC Network this season, while 11 basketball games this season are slated to be shown on the network.