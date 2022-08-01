5 great college football uniforms

Some prefer plain. Others prefer patterns. Either way, here are five great uniforms college football players will be wearing this season.

Georgia Bulldogs

Butch Dill/AP Georgia running back James Cook (4) celebrates with wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) after he scores a touchdown against South Carolina during the second half Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 40-13.

The Georgia Bulldogs have a simple but recognizable uniform. The block "G" on the helmet is a trademark of the Green Bay Packers, but the NFL team granted permission for Georgia to use a similar look in 1964.

Michigan Wolverines

Tony Ding/AP Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, center left, joins his team out of the Michigan Stadium tunnel to take the field before a game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Former Michigan head coach Fritz Crisler brought the iconic winged helmet design to the Wolverines in 1938. The maize and blue color combination is one of the most recognizable in all of college football. Michigan debuted Nike's Michael Jordan-brand uniform in 2016.

Oregon Ducks

Andy Nelson/AP Oregon defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (3) and linebacker Justin Flowe (10) celebrate a sack of Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener during the fourth quarter Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks are known for their array of uniforms — ranging from all bright green to neon yellow — thanks to the support of Nike founder and Oregon alumnus Phil Knight.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Kathleen Batten/AP West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (1) and running back Tony Mathis Jr. (24) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half of a game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.

West Virginia sports an array of uniforms, including all white, all blue and all gold. The Mountaineers took on a new look in 2013, allowing for 27 new uniform combinations, including the return of their white helmets for the first time since 1979 and their gold helmets for the first time since 1978.

Texas Longhorns

Chuck Burton/AP Texas players sing "The Eyes Of Texas" after defeating Kansas State 22-17, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

The burnt orange and white are undeniably Texas. The Longhorns emblem was added to the helmet in the 1960s.