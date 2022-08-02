5 great college football stadiums

There are many great stadiums in college football, but here are five that should be on every fan's bucket list.

Frank Howard Field at Clemson Memorial Stadium

Campus: Clemson University

Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Capacity: 82,500

Opened: 1942

Richard Shiro/AP A sea of orange fills Clemson Memorial Stadium before the start of a game against Boston College, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 34-7.

Clemson's "Death Valley" is no charming venue for opponents. There are few places tougher to play on a Saturday than Frank Howard Field at Memorial Stadium. "I came here knowing it would be loud and that Clemson would hit me hard, but to me, the noise was the biggest factor," Georgia running back Herschel Walker said after Clemson's 13-3 victory in 1981. "I know I didn't concentrate as well because of it." The deafening crowd noise is such that visitors seem to falter to it and Clemson players feed off it. The Tigers currently own the nation's longest home winning streak at 34 games and counting. Clemson has won 55 of its last 56 home games dating to Nov. 14, 2013.

Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium

Campus: University of Georgia

Location: Athens, Georgia

Capacity: 92,746

Opened: 1929

John Amis/AP Georgia fans watch the season opening game against ULM, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

Perhaps one of the finest stadiums in the south, Sanford Stadium is located in the heart of campus across from a rowdy student union where, on game days, students can be heard singing the battle cry of Georgia, "How 'Bout Them Dawgs." It is customary for students and alumni in Sanford Stadium to touch the privet hedges that surround Georgia's playing field and brings good luck to the Bulldogs. Opponents "Between the Hedges" rarely avoid the ringing of the chapel bell, a tradition stemming back to the 1890s. Once reserved for freshmen, now students of all classes and even alumni rush to take turns ringing the bell after Georgia victories.

Tiger Stadium

Campus: Louisiana State University

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Capacity: 102,321

Opened: 1924

Jonathan Bachman/AP Fans of Alabama and LSU pack Tiger Stadium in the second half of a game between the rivals Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 20-13 in overtime.

Louisiana State fans who pack Tiger Stadium are so loud that they once caused an earthquake. In a 7-6 victory over Auburn in 1988, the crowd reaction registered as a legitimate earthquake on the seismograph at the school's geological survey office. With a seating capacity of 102,321, the other "Death Valley" is the sixth-largest stadium in the country and third-largest in the Southeastern Conference.

Neyland Stadium at Shields-Watkins Field

Campus: University of Tennessee

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Capacity: 101,915

Opened: 1921

Wade Payne/AP Fans dressed in orange and white form the checkerboard pattern in Neyland Stadium as fireworks explode before a game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Neyland Stadium at Shields-Watkins Field is one of the largest stadiums in the country, with a seating capacity of 101,915. That's 540 seats fewer than last season after the most-recent renovations. Nestled on the banks of the Tennessee River, the second-largest stadium in the SEC is named after Gen. Robert Neyland, who coached the Volunteers to 109 shutouts in 216 games, including 17 consecutive shutouts during the 1938 and 1939 seasons.

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Campus: University of Washington

Location: Seattle

Capacity: 70,083

Opened: 1920

Elaine Thompson/AP Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium is seen during the the second half as Washington plays Idaho State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013, in Seattle. Washington won 56-0.

Husky Stadium has been home to the Washington Huskies since the final game of the 1920 season. Because of its location along the banks of Lake Washington, fans often travel to the games by boat with members of the school's crew team offering shuttles to and from the docks. Although the field is exposed to the elements, cantilevered steel roofs help keep fans dry during those regular Seattle rains. Alaska Airlines paid the school $41 million in 2013 for a 10-year deal to name the field after the Pacific Northwest-based company.