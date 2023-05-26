Notre Dame to play Ohio State, USC in prime time on WPTV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Notre Dame will host Ohio State and Southern California in prime time, two of six Fighting Irish games televised by NBC in 2023, the network announced this week.

NBC will continue to televise all but one Notre Dame home game this season, as well as the Aug. 26 season opener against Navy in Ireland.

The Sept. 16 Central Michigan game will be available exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform. This is the third consecutive season that a Notre Dame home game has been designated for Peacock.

2023 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE ON WPTV

DATE TIME OPPONENT Aug. 26 2:30 p.m. Navy (in Ireland) Sept. 2 3:30 p.m. Tennessee State Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. Ohio State Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. Southern California Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Nov. 18 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest

Notre Dame's games against Navy and Central Michigan are scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

All remaining games are set for 3:30 p.m. kickoff times.

For the first time since becoming the exclusive broadcast home for Notre Dame home games in 1991, NBC will share the college football stage with the Big Ten Network beginning this season. "Big Ten Saturday Night" will debut in September as part of a new seven-year with NBC.

Among the highlights of the 2023 Notre Dame home schedule are the Sept. 23 game against Ohio State and the Oct. 14 game against USC.

The Buckeyes are 5-2 all-time against the Irish and will play at Notre Dame Stadium for the first time since 1996. Less than a month later, the Trojans – led by quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams – will visit the irish in search of their first win at Notre Dame since 2011. USC snapped a four-game losing streak with a 38-27 victory in Los Angeles a season ago.

Notre Dame finished 9-4 and No. 18 in the final Associated Press rankings last season.