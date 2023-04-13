Watch Now
2023 Florida college football spring game schedules

From Gators to Panthers, here are schedules for all 7 FBS teams
'This Is... Gator Country' sign at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Sept. 3, 2022
Posted at 2:49 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 14:52:47-04

'Tis the season for spring football.

Florida's major college football teams kick off their spring games beginning Thursday night with the Gators.

Here is the complete spring game schedule for all seven of Florida's Football Bowl Subdivision-playing teams:

TeamDateTimeLocation
Florida GatorsApril 137:30 p.m.Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville
Central Florida KnightsApril 146:30 p.m.FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando
South Florida BullsApril 147 p.m.Corbett Stadium, Tampa
Miami HurricanesApril 147:30 p.m.DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale
Florida Atlantic OwlsApril 15NoonHoward Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium, Boca Raton
Florida State SeminolesApril 154 p.m.Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee
Florida International PanthersApril 22FIU Stadium, Miami
