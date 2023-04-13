2023 Florida college football spring game schedules

'Tis the season for spring football.
Florida's major college football teams kick off their spring games beginning Thursday night with the Gators.
Here is the complete spring game schedule for all seven of Florida's Football Bowl Subdivision-playing teams:
|Team
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Florida Gators
|April 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville
|Central Florida Knights
|April 14
|6:30 p.m.
|FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando
|South Florida Bulls
|April 14
|7 p.m.
|Corbett Stadium, Tampa
|Miami Hurricanes
|April 14
|7:30 p.m.
|DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale
|Florida Atlantic Owls
|April 15
|Noon
|Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium, Boca Raton
|Florida State Seminoles
|April 15
|4 p.m.
|Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee
|Florida International Panthers
|April 22
|FIU Stadium, Miami