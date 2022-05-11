Watch
Notre Dame to play 3 prime time games on WPTV in 2022

2022 home schedule features Stanford, Clemson; WPTV to also televise Shamrock Series vs. BYU in Las Vegas
Posted at 4:33 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 16:33:52-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV will televise all six Notre Dame home games this season, in addition to the Shamrock Series game against Brigham Young.

NBC and Notre Dame have announced the kickoff times for all seven games, which includes three prime time games.

Notre Dame's home games against Marshall (Sept. 10), California (Sept. 17), UNLV (Oct. 22) and Boston College (Nov. 19) have been set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff time.

The first of three 7:30 p.m. kickoffs will take place Oct. 8 when the Fighting Irish take on the BYU Cougars at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Notre Dame will return home the next weekend to host Stanford under the lights.

The third and final night game takes place Nov. 5 when Clemson comes to Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated top-ranked and undefeated Clemson the last time the Tigers traveled to South Bend in 2020, but the Tigers got payback in the ACC Championship game.

"Notre Dame on NBC" is entering its 32nd season this fall.

2022 Notre Dame Schedule on WPTV

DateOpponentTime
Sept. 10Marshall2:30 p.m.
Sept. 17California2:30 p.m.
Oct. 8BYU (Shamrock Series)7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15Stanford7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22UNLV2:30 p.m.
Nov. 5Clemson7:30 p.m.
Nov. 19Boston College2:30 p.m.
