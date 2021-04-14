College softball player pitches history-making perfect game

In sports, it's hard to be really good. But to be perfect is nearly impossible.

That's what University of North Texas softball pitcher Hope Trautwein did this past Sunday when she pitched a perfect game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

The accomplishment alone is amazing, but the way she achieved it was historic.

"I can hear them whispering, 'sshhh, don't say it, don't say it, don't jinx anything,' and so I was like I knew that something was happening, but I guess I didn't really realize that it would be all 21 strikeouts until the end of the game," Trautwein said.

Trautwein struck out all 21 batters she faced, which is the first time that has happened during a seven-inning game in NCAA division one history.

She spoke about the moments leading up to the feat.

"My boyfriend texted me, my mom, my dad, my aunts, uncles, cousins, and I come from a huge family. So it was like everyone I know is texting, calling and I'm going viral on Twitter. Then it's like 'I just got a push notification from ESPN with my name on it. Oh my gosh I'm on Sports Center.' It's like ' oh my gosh I'm on the Wall Street Journal. I'm on national news.' And it's been like so crazy," she said. "I guess I didn't really put it together. I just knew I was flying through innings, this game was going by so fast. And then at the end of the game, Tate, who is our sports SID, he comes up and he's like 'uh, do you realize what you just did?' And I was like...'I guess I just struck out everyone.' And he was like 'yeah that's never happened before.' So, it was so surreal."